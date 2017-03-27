Richard struggles in Cactus League finale
Tyler Anderson and Clayton Richard made their final spring starts for the Rockies and Padres, respectively, on Thursday with vastly different results as Colorado downed San Diego, 10-5, at Peoria Stadium to conclude the Padres' desert end of Spring Training. Anderson's final tuneup went three innings and 38 pitches.
