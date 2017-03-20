Renfroe homers; Cosart allows 2 runs ...

Renfroe homers; Cosart allows 2 runs vs. Reds

Yesterday

Scott Schebler sparked a late-inning power surge for the Reds, as they slugged their way to a 9-4 victory over the Padres on Sunday at the Peoria Sports Complex. Schebler broke a sixth-inning tie with a three-run blast, before Patrick Kivlehan and Jesse Winker tacked on back-to-back shots in the eighth.

Chicago, IL

