Renfroe homers; Cosart allows 2 runs vs. Reds

Scott Schebler sparked a late-inning power surge for the Reds, as they slugged their way to a 9-4 victory over the Padres on Sunday at the Peoria Sports Complex. Schebler broke a sixth-inning tie with a three-run blast, before Patrick Kivlehan and Jesse Winker tacked on back-to-back shots in the eighth.

