Padres to release Paul Clemens, make nine other cuts
San Diego Padres Paul Clemens pitches against the Seattle Mariners in a spring training game in Peoria. Two weeks from opening day, the Padres on Monday reduced their major league camp by nine players and were in the process of making it 10. With rotation decisions looming, the team will release Paul Clemens .
