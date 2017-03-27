Padres Roster Could Look Quite ... Interesting
Want to know what the Padres roster is going to look like on Opening Day they play the Dodgers in Los Angeles? As of Wednesday, March 29, 2017 the Padres are kicking around the idea of having what would be, hands down, the most unique roster in all of Major League Baseball. "It's an interesting roster composition that we're flirting with at this point in time," said Manager Andy Green.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC