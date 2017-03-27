Padres Roster Could Look Quite ... In...

Padres Roster Could Look Quite ... Interesting

Want to know what the Padres roster is going to look like on Opening Day they play the Dodgers in Los Angeles? As of Wednesday, March 29, 2017 the Padres are kicking around the idea of having what would be, hands down, the most unique roster in all of Major League Baseball. "It's an interesting roster composition that we're flirting with at this point in time," said Manager Andy Green.

