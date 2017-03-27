Padres preview 2017: San Diego hopes Wil Myers emergence spurs other young stars

Fresh off a disappointing 68-94 season - last in the National League West - San Diego is hoping some young prospects mature overnight to avoid the same fate this season. Guys like Travis Jankowski, Alex Dickerson, Wil Myers, Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot will be counted on to lead the team in nearly every offensive category, even though Myers is the only one with prolonged experience.

