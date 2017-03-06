Padres option righty Vargas among 4 moves
Right-hander Cesar Vargas was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Monday, one of four roster moves announced by San Diego. Vargas -- who missed the final four months of last season with a flexor strain in his pitching elbow -- would not have received the necessary workload had he remained with the big league club.
