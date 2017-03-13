Padres could've had Jurickson Profar for......Luis Perdomo???

They said no to a straight 1-to-1 trade for a Rule V player who has shown some talent for pitching. With some talented pitchers not too far from the major league roster , the Padres balked at a rule V #3 pitcher at best to solve their SS problems for 3 years plus? This is a guy whom Padre fans have been drooling about for years, who has lost some of his shine, who has no ability to play a regular position, and the GM of the Padres decided Perdomo is too high of a price.

