Padres could've had Jurickson Profar ...

Padres could've had Jurickson Profar for......Luis Perdomo???

15 hrs ago

They said no to a straight 1-to-1 trade for a Rule V player who has shown some talent for pitching. With some talented pitchers not too far from the major league roster , the Padres balked at a rule V #3 pitcher at best to solve their SS problems for 3 years plus? This is a guy whom Padre fans have been drooling about for years, who has lost some of his shine, who has no ability to play a regular position, and the GM of the Padres decided Perdomo is too high of a price.

