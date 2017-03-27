Padres can't score, but prospects are on the way 57 minutes ago | Ben Nicholson-Smith
A trip around the majors sees Yoenis Cespedes and Trea Turner make great defensive plays, Joe Kelly dons an emergency jersey, plus Orlando Arcia homers twice At a time that most MLB teams have some hope of contending, the Padres are clearly looking toward the future. Their farm system ranks among baseball's best, and they're going to need to hit on more than their share of prospects to overtake the Dodgers and Giants.
