Padres camp battles: The rotation

With Paul Clemens released and Christian Friedrich starting the year on the disabled list with a lat strain, three pitchers - Trevor Cahill, Jarred Cosart and Luis Perdomo - are competing for two spots behind Jhoulys Chacin, Clayton Richard and Jered Weaver. Click through for the latest on all six pitchers in the mix for the opening day rotation.

