Padres camp battles: The rotation
With Paul Clemens released and Christian Friedrich starting the year on the disabled list with a lat strain, three pitchers - Trevor Cahill, Jarred Cosart and Luis Perdomo - are competing for two spots behind Jhoulys Chacin, Clayton Richard and Jered Weaver. Click through for the latest on all six pitchers in the mix for the opening day rotation.
The San Diego Union-Tribune
