Padres camp battles: Shortstop

A little more than a week from opening day, we know this much about the Padres' infield: Wil Myers is the starter at first, Yangervis Solarte will start at second or third and Ryan Schimpf and Cory Spangenberg are battling for a starting role at the other infield spot. As far as shortstop, Padres manager Andy Green says that's a battle that will come down to the wire.

