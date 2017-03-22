Padres camp battles: Catcher

For most teams, the decision at catcher every spring is whether to carry two or three onto the opening day, 25-man roster. However, some unique circumstances in Padres camp - experimenting with Christian Bethancourt as a reliever and taking a long look at Rule-5 pick Luis Torrens - have the Padres considering as many three backups behind starter Austin Hedges .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.