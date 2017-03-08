Padres being 'cautious' with spring injuries
Padres catcher Austin Hedges could resume full baseball activities early next week, as he recovers from a tight left hamstring. Manager Andy Green said the Friars are "going to be cautious" with Hedges, given the timing of his injury in early March.
