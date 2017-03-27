Padres Begin Deep Rebuilding Behind Myers, Hedges, Rookies
Their crazy, expensive shopping spree of two offseasons ago is a faded memory, with only All-Star first baseman Wil Myers remaining from a failed win-now attempt that saw them shed several propsects for established major leaguers who couldn't even deliver a winning season. Now general manager A.J. Preller has flipped his game plan and loaded up on some pricey prospects from Cuba and elsewhere in Latin America.
