Padres Begin Deep Rebuilding Behind Myers, Hedges, Rookies

Their crazy, expensive shopping spree of two offseasons ago is a faded memory, with only All-Star first baseman Wil Myers remaining from a failed win-now attempt that saw them shed several propsects for established major leaguers who couldn't even deliver a winning season. Now general manager A.J. Preller has flipped his game plan and loaded up on some pricey prospects from Cuba and elsewhere in Latin America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.