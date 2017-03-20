Only finishing touches remain at Braves' SunTrust Park
Construction crews work on the infield at SunTrust Park, the Atlanta Braves' new baseball stadium in Atlanta on Thursday. The Braves will open the new stadium with an exhibition game against the New York Yankees on March 31. [DAVID GOLDMAN/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] A statue of former Atlanta Braves pitcher Phil Niekro stands outside an entrance to the SunTrust Park in Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC