Nationals' decision time on Derek Norris: Will Nats release catcher ...

If the Nationals release Derek Norris , the team will only have to pay one-sixth of the $4.2M salary the veteran catcher agreed to earlier this winter, when the two sides avoided arbitration after Washington acquired the backstop from the San Diego Padres . Though they acquired Norris, the Nationals still ended up signing Matt Wieters to a 1-year/$10.5M free agent deal when the veteran catcher's price came down this Spring.

