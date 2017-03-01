MLB Power Rankings at the Start of March

There's ample opportunity for non-roster players and prospects alike to play their way onto the San Diego Padres roster this spring as the rebuilding continues. Infielder Erick Aybar and outfielder Collin Cowgill are two non-roster veterans worth keeping an eye on, while a trio of Rule 5 selections However, the biggest position battle is at second base where a healthy Cory Spangenberg will look to push surprising rookie standout Ryan Schimpf for the starting gig.

