Mills, Cubs struggle to contain Padres

Brett Wallace and Jabari Blash powered the offense and Trevor Cahill shut down his former team for five innings to lead the Padres to a 9-4 victory against the Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Sloan Park. Blash's fourth-inning grand slam off Jonathan Martinez gave the Padres an 8-2 lead.

