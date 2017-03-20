Members of 2016 Triple-A title team get rings

With the entire organization gathered behind the Peoria Sports Complex, the 2016 El Paso Chihuahuas received their Pacific Coast League championship rings one-by-one before the morning workout. "This is hopefully the first step to getting the big one in the big leagues," said catcher Austin Hedges , who batted .326 with 21 home runs for the Chihuahuas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Padres.