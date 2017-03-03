Luis Perdomo solid in spring debut
San Diego Padres right-hander Luis Perdomo pitches during a spring training practice. Luis Perdomo , a bright spot amid the Padres ' difficult 2016, looked comfortable in his spring debut Friday, notching two scoreless innings against the White Sox at Peoria Stadium.
