Long balls, Lindor carry Tribe over Padres
Andrew Miller completed his final tune-up for the World Baseball Classic, Francisco Lindor collected a pair of run-scoring doubles and top prospect Brad Zimmer belted a home run in the Indians' 8-2 Cactus League win over the Padres on Sunday. Miller, who is scheduled to leave on Monday to join Team USA for the upcoming Classic, worked one shutout inning in the victory for Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Indians.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC