Long balls, Lindor carry Tribe over P...

Long balls, Lindor carry Tribe over Padres

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Indians

Andrew Miller completed his final tune-up for the World Baseball Classic, Francisco Lindor collected a pair of run-scoring doubles and top prospect Brad Zimmer belted a home run in the Indians' 8-2 Cactus League win over the Padres on Sunday. Miller, who is scheduled to leave on Monday to join Team USA for the upcoming Classic, worked one shutout inning in the victory for Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Indians.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,798 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC