Indians hit 4 HRs; Kluber solid in 2nd spring start

The Indians rode a late-inning power barrage to an 11-3 victory over the Padres on Sunday at the Peoria Sports Complex. Ronny Rodriguez launched a two-run homer in the seventh, Francisco Mejia and Wily Mo Pena added solo shots in the eighth, and Eric Stamets capped the afternoon with a grand slam in the top of the ninth.

