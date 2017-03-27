Inbox: Will Margot break camp with Padres?

With less than a week remaining until the Padres open their 2017 campaign at Dodger Stadium, a handful of roster questions remain unanswered. Where do Manuel Margot and Luis Perdomo start the year? How many catchers are feasible for the Opening Day roster? How many Rule 5ers? It didn't look good earlier this month when Margot was battling knee soreness and Alex Dickerson was slated to return from his back injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Padres.