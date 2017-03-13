Friedrich's Opening Day status unknown
Left-hander Christian Friedrich , who led the Padres in starts last season, has been battling general arm soreness this spring, putting his status for the Opening Day roster in some doubt. Friedrich is competing for one of two available rotation spots in camp.
