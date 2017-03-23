Friedrich officially ruled out for Opening Day
Padres left-hander Christian Friedrich has been diagnosed with a mild left lat strain, ruling him out for the Opening Day roster. The 29-year-old southpaw, who led the team in starts last season, hasn't pitched since March 17 and won't resume throwing for another week or two, according to manager Andy Green.
