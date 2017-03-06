Dickerson inching closer to spring debut
Alex Dickerson took a step closer to returning to game action Sunday as he recovers from back stiffness that took him off the field after the first weekend of Cactus League play. Dickerson hit in the batting cage Sunday and was happy with the result.
