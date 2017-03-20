Derek Norris, Rays Agree to Contract After 2 Seasons with Padres
According to Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports, Norris chose the Rays over four other teams due to the playing time he is likely to receive. Robert Murray of FanRag Sports confirmed the move.
