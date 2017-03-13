Clayton Kershaw allows three home runs in loss to Mariners; Padres take other split-squad game
THE GAMES: A split-squad Dodgers team lost to the Seattle Mariners, 5-2, Friday night at Camelback Ranch, while a throwing error by second baseman Willie Calhoun allowed the go-ahead run to score in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 3-2 loss to the San Diego Padres in the other split-squad game Friday night in Peoria. PITCHING REPORT: Against the Mariners, left-hander Clayton Kershaw stretched out to five innings and struck out eight but he also gave up six hits including three home runs .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC