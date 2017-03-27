Chatwood's 7 K's, Arenado's jack powe...

Chatwood's 7 K's, Arenado's jack power Rox

Yesterday Read more: Colorado Rockies

Nolan Arenado hit his second home run of the Cactus League season and Mark Reynolds added his first as the Rockies went on to a 4-1 win over a Padres split squad on Sunday. Rockies starter Tyler Chatwood looked season-ready as he logged six dominant innings with seven strikeouts.

