Carter Capps to open season on DL
Carter Capps is scheduled to make his second Cactus League appearance Thursday in the Padres ' spring finale, but he will have to wait awhile longer to make his official San Diego debut. The reliever, less than 13 months removed from Tommy John surgery, will open the season on the disabled list.
