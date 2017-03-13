Breitbard Hall of Fame Moving to Petco Park
The Breitbard Hall of Fame which has been housed for many years in the San Diego Hall of Champions in Balboa Park is on the move. They'll be relocating during the 2017 season and beyond to the Western Metal Building at Petco Park which is also home to the Padres Hall of Fame which opened last season.
