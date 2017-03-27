Blue Jays inform Latos he will not ma...

Blue Jays inform Latos he will not make the team

Who will make the team out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays? According to a recent report, a veteran right-hander will not. According to a report from Sportnet's Mike Wilner, the Blue Jays have informed veteran right-hander Mat Latos that he will not be on the 25-man roster come opening day.

Chicago, IL

