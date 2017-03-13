Blash continues power surge with 5th homer
Midway through Spring Training, five homers is enough to top the leaderboard in both the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League. Over in Florida, it's Bryce Harper who has separated himself from the pack with five dingers.
