Aybar named Padres' Opening Day shortstop

The Padres made their plans for Erick Aybar official on Tuesday: the 11-year-veteran has been added to the 40-man roster and will start at shortstop on Opening Day. Aybar's status with the Padres has become increasingly clear over the past month, as he outperformed Luis Sardinas in the battle for the starting job.

