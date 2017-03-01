Arizona Diamondbacks 5, San Diego Padres 6: Close, but no cigar
Patrick Corbin did get through the scheduled three innings, but with rather more hard contact than in his first outing. He was charged with a pair of Padres ' runs on three hits, and also walked two batters, but did strike out two as well.
