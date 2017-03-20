Action aplenty for Franchy Cordero this spring

Three Aprils ago, Franchy Cordero - hand-warmers in hand - was trying to reel in a powerful but wild arm on the left side of the infield as Fort Wayne squeezed in games between snow showers. On Saturday, the 22-year-old Dominican was roaming center field at the start of a big league camp game for the third time in four games as temperatures began to creep into the 90s.

