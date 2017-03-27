5 Statcast storylines for '17 Padres
And with two full seasons of data now collected, plus advances in applying that data, Statcast is better than ever. New metrics, such as 1. Blink and you'll miss it It remains uncertain when Carter Capps will return to the big league mound as he recovers from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in March 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Padres.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC