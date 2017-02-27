With most of regulars playing for the...

With most of regulars playing for the first time, Angels beat Padres

Mike Trout, who was one of five Angels to make his spring training debut on Monday, poses during the Angels' Photo Day at Spring Training in Tempe, AZ on Tuesday, February 21, 2017. THE GAME: The Angels snapped a seventh-inning tie for the second straight game, this time to beat the San Diego Padres, 5-3, on Monday at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Chicago, IL

