Tickets on sale for Feb. 9 dinner wit...

Tickets on sale for Feb. 9 dinner with San Diego Padres

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Padres Manager Andy Green and outfielder Alex Dickerson will be among team members participating in Poway Kiwanis Foundation's 20th annual salute to the start of spring training , to be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Holy Family Center at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Poway. This year's event will be a dinner, running from 6 to about 9 p.m. The theme is "Spring Season Send Off - An Intimate Evening with the Padres."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Diego Padres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06) Dec '16 abc 44
News Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
moores/Swansea City (Feb '15) Feb '15 Giantstoneater 2
News Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15) Feb '15 EARL SCOTT 1
News Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14) Jul '14 johnnyj 1
News Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13) Nov '13 Ozzie Guillen 2
See all San Diego Padres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Diego Padres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,793 • Total comments across all topics: 279,100,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC