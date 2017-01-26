Tickets on sale for Feb. 9 dinner with San Diego Padres
San Diego Padres Manager Andy Green and outfielder Alex Dickerson will be among team members participating in Poway Kiwanis Foundation's 20th annual salute to the start of spring training , to be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Holy Family Center at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Poway. This year's event will be a dinner, running from 6 to about 9 p.m. The theme is "Spring Season Send Off - An Intimate Evening with the Padres."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC