Tickets on sale for Feb. 9 dinner with San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres Manager Andy Green and outfielder Alex Dickerson will be among team members participating in Poway Kiwanis Foundation's 20th annual salute to the start of spring training , to be held on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Holy Family Center at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Poway. This year's event will be a dinner, running from 6 to about 9 p.m. The theme is "Spring Season Send Off - An Intimate Evening with the Padres."

