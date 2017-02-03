Report: Phillies nearly traded Hellickson to the Marlins last year

We're getting a little more insight now as to why the Phillies did not trade Jeremy Hellickson at the trade deadline last year. According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports , the Phillies would have dealt the veteran right-hander to the Miami Marlins in exchange for first base prospect Josh Naylor if the Marlins hadn't decided to re-work a trade with the San Diego Padres that involved some shady dealing by Padres general manager A.J. Preller.

