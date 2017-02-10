Rain or Shine: Padres Host Celebrate San Diego Rally
The rally for local sports fans goes down from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco Park in downtown San Diego Rain or shine, San Diego sports teams gathered at Petco Park Saturday to celebrate America's Finest City and the teams and fans that still call it home. With the Chargers long gone, the San Diego Padres organized the "Celebrate San Diego Rally" Saturday.
