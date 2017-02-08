Padres to play Lake Elsinore Storm in Spring Training Finale, March 31st
The Padres and their High A Minor League affiliate the Lake Elsinore Storm have announced that the two teams will play an exhibition game at the newly renovated Lake Elsinore Diamond on Friday, March 31st. This be the Padres first visit to the Diamond since 2012 when the Padres faced the Kansas City Royals at the Diamond.
