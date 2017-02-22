Padres roster review: Cory Spangenberg
Contract status: Won't be arbitration eligible until 2018 and won't be a free agent until 2021; Earned $517,700 in 2016 Key stats: .229 avg., .302 OBP, .399 SLG, 1 HR, 8 RBIs, 6 runs, 1 steal, 13 strikeouts .834 - Spangenberg's OPS over his final 41 games of the 2015 season, further motivating the Padres to trade Jedd Gyorko to the Cardinals before the 2016 season. Down - As a minor leaguer, concussions symptoms experienced over parts of two seasons slowed Spangenberg's ascent to the majors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
San Diego Padres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pig Phil Nevin (Oct '06)
|Dec '16
|abc
|44
|Shields Ks 12 but slumping Padres lose 9-4 to s... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Steve Smith: Rolling Stones announce 2015 tour ... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|moores/Swansea City (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Giantstoneater
|2
|Cubs Announce Spring-Training Broadcast Schedule (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Seattle gets OF Chris Denorfia from Padres (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|johnnyj
|1
|Renteria takes the Chicago Cubs reins (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|Ozzie Guillen
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Diego Padres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC