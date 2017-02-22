Padres roster review: Cory Spangenberg

18 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Contract status: Won't be arbitration eligible until 2018 and won't be a free agent until 2021; Earned $517,700 in 2016 Key stats: .229 avg., .302 OBP, .399 SLG, 1 HR, 8 RBIs, 6 runs, 1 steal, 13 strikeouts .834 - Spangenberg's OPS over his final 41 games of the 2015 season, further motivating the Padres to trade Jedd Gyorko to the Cardinals before the 2016 season. Down - As a minor leaguer, concussions symptoms experienced over parts of two seasons slowed Spangenberg's ascent to the majors.

