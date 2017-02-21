Nelson Cruz homers in Mariners' spring training opener - Sat, 25 Feb 2017 PST

Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer in the first and the Seattle Mariners finished with 17 hits in 13-3 victory over the San Diego Padres in the spring training opener for both teams in Peoria, Arizona. First baseman Dan Vogelbach had two hits for the Mariners and Guillermo Heredia was 3 for 3 with three RBIs.

