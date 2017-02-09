Myers looks to build on strong 2016
With Spring Training fast approaching, MLB.com will take a look at a different aspect of this year's Padres squad each day this week. Today's topic: How's your star? Indeed, it's been a quick transition for Myers in becoming the face of the franchise at the ripe age of 26. He entered last season a relatively unproven commodity, but has since developed into the brightest star on the San Diego sports landscape.
