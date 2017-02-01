MLB Spring Training 2017: The Top 10 Pitching Prospects to Watch

The son of former big league pitcher Paul Quantrill, Cal Quantrill was taken eighth overall in the 2016 amateur draft by the San Diego Padres. The younger Quantrill was a risk coming off Tommy John surgery, but showed flashes in 37 innings between the rookie league, Low-A and Single-A, where he averaged an impressive 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

