MLB Institutes Intentional Walk Rule Change

May 21, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; A detailed view of Major League Baseball baseballs baring the signature of Robert Manfred Jr. before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports Starting in the 2017 season, Major League Baseball has decided to change the rules of the intentional walk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.