Mariners' regulars slated for spring opener

Sure, there are still more than five weeks until Opening Day and a lot of things can happen, but Mariners manager Scott Servais will roll out a lineup for Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Padres that figures to look much like the team Seattle fans will see most days this year. "It'll be our Day One lineup," Servais said Friday as the Mariners finalized plans for their annual charity game against the Padres, which starts at 12:10 p.m. PT at Peoria Stadium.

