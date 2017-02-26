Manny Margot's road to MLB dream has a name: Kilometer 56

With each step Manny Margot took down the muddy, cratered gravel, hand in hand with his wife of less than six weeks, the more unrestrained the smile became. It was unchecked joy, lighting a face at the mere sight of the place where it all started - an overgrown, littered, bad-hop launching pad that propelled the 22-year-old to the brink of becoming a starting outfielder for the San Diego Padres .

