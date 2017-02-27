How Padres' Hedges Learned to Hit
In 2017 Austin Hedges is the starting catcher for the San Diego Padres because he's the best defensive catcher in the National League West. But for the first time this year Hedges is not just being touted as a defensive wizard.
