Capps' return bolsters already improving bullpen

That certainly wasn't the case a year ago when the Padres opened the season with almost as many questions as they had spots on the bullpen bench at Petco Park. But breakout 2016 seasons by left-handed set-up relievers Brad Hand and Ryan Buchter and the emergence of Brandon Maurer as a closer plus the return of Carter Capps has changed the outlook considerably from a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Diego Padres.